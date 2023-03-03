What shareholders can do to beat the market with Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) stock

As of close of business last night, Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $10.01, up 1.21% from its previous closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758764 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMPY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Hamm Christopher W. bought 17,000 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 130,110 led to the insider holds 75,618 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMPY traded 458.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 527.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 865.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $93.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.68M to a low estimate of $65.68M. As of the current estimate, Amplify Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.09M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.14M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $395.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.19M and the low estimate is $395.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.