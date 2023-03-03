What shareholders can do to beat the market with DermTech Inc. (DMTK) stock

As of close of business last night, DermTech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.80, down -7.77% from its previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564106 shares were traded. DMTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DMTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $19.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Wood Todd Michael sold 356 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 790 led to the insider holds 214,110 shares of the business.

Ibarra Claudia sold 328 shares of DMTK for $728 on Dec 12. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 157,822 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Ibarra Claudia, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,496 shares for $2.32 each. As a result, the insider received 5,791 and left with 158,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMTK has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7139.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DMTK traded 753.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.09M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DMTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.63% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.9 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.87 and -$3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.92. EPS for the following year is -$3.7, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.28 and -$3.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, DermTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.68M, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.