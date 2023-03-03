Which analyst expects MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) closed at $10.44 down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020720 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MFA Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.75.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 102,632,210 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 450,000 shares of MFA for $4,723,065 on Jan 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,188,539 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Wulfsohn Bryan, who serves as the SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,250 and bolstered with 63,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $17.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MFA has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 101.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MFA is 1.40, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.92.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $48.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54.4M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.51M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.5M, a decrease of -23.10% over than the figure of -$35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $222.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.08M, down -47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.1M and the low estimate is $166.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.