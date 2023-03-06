A correction may be in store for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares?

In the latest session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at $12.84 up 2.88% from its previous closing price of $12.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522278 shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GGAL has traded an average of 797.34K shares per day and 598.7k over the past ten days. A total of 147.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GGAL is 0.09, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $366.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $366.91M to a low estimate of $366.91M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s year-ago sales were $741.66M, an estimated decrease of -50.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 99.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.74B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.