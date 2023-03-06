A glimpse at TETRA Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed at $3.60 up 2.86% from its previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791826 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when McNiven Roy bought 2,500 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,375 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares of TTI for $25,500 on Sep 26. The Sr. Vice President now owns 7,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,471 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 713,945 and left with 233,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0236.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTI has traded an average of 912.07K shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 128.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 2.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $135.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $143.1M to a low estimate of $128M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.15M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.77M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $643M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.