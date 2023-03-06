A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

The price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) closed at $25.59 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $25.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652931 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 262.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 447,030 and left with 155,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCRN traded on average about 696.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 911.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.88% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 3.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $594.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $596.91M to a low estimate of $592.3M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $640.68M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $574.38M, a decrease of -27.20% less than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.