A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

After finishing at $34.61 in the prior trading day, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed at $34.45, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531240 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAFD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Robison Kim E sold 7,148 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 243,032 led to the insider holds 56,344 shares of the business.

Robison Kim E sold 1,311 shares of WAFD for $44,695 on Jan 19. The EVP & Chief Operations Officer now owns 63,492 shares after completing the transaction at $34.09 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Cooper Cathy E, who serves as the EVP & Chief Consumer Banker of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.25 each. As a result, the insider received 513,819 and left with 61,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 423.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 387.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAFD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 25.00% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $182.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.2M to a low estimate of $180M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.09M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.9M, an increase of 24.50% less than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $796.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $773.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $943.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.8M and the low estimate is $941.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.