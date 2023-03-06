Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) was $60.43 for the day, up 1.97% from the previous closing price of $59.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170071 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On September 09, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On August 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 15, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares for $61.07 per share. The transaction valued at 730,947 led to the insider holds 2,742 shares of the business.

Davis Heather A. sold 382 shares of ASO for $23,692 on Feb 03. The SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax now owns 176 shares after completing the transaction at $62.02 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 429 shares for $58.07 each. As a result, the insider received 24,912 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $63.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.46.

Shares Statistics:

ASO traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 974.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.95M. Shares short for ASO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.86M, compared to 12.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.34% and a Short% of Float of 30.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.58. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $5.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.