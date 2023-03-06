American Well Corporation (AMWL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed the day trading at $2.81 up 3.31% from the previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1795261 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMWL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.20.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Shepardson Robert sold 56,858 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 156,035 led to the insider holds 836,847 shares of the business.

Knight Kurt sold 43,255 shares of AMWL for $118,705 on Mar 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,132,703 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Gotlib Phyllis, who serves as the President, International of the company, sold 42,005 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 115,274 and left with 395,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9046.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMWL traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMWL traded about 1.76M shares per day. A total of 264.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.68M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.69M, compared to 12.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $78.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.1M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.75M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.07M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.54M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.4M and the low estimate is $300.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.