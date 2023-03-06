An average trading volume for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $32.35 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $32.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172788 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On May 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 875 shares for $32.62 per share. The transaction valued at 28,542 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

Waddill William D. sold 3,200 shares of ARWR for $96,000 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 28,950 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, O’Brien Patrick, who serves as the COO and General Counsel of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $37.39 each. As a result, the insider received 560,850 and left with 413,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $51.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 965.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 877.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 4.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and -$3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.38 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $47.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.7M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.81M, an estimated decrease of -68.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.51M, an increase of 37.30% over than the figure of -$68.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.2M and the low estimate is $77.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.