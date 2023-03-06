An average trading volume for Insulet Corporation (PODD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $282.95 in the prior trading day, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $287.17, up 1.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574442 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $289.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PODD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $340.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $238.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Petrovic Shacey sold 15,000 shares for $276.63 per share. The transaction valued at 4,149,450 led to the insider holds 58,205 shares of the business.

Alpuche Charles sold 4,000 shares of PODD for $1,115,280 on Feb 28. The Advisor now owns 45,584 shares after completing the transaction at $278.82 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Petrovic Shacey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $281.88 each. As a result, the insider received 4,228,200 and left with 14,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5128.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 139.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 41.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $320.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 292.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 261.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 391.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Shares short for PODD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $330.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.5M to a low estimate of $307.7M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $307.7M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.86M, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.18M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.