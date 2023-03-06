An average trading volume for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.52 in the prior trading day, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) closed at $2.54, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1861936 shares were traded. NYMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NYMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7930.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 370.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.13M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 9.24M, compared to 10.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NYMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.21.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $20.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.4M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.77M, an estimated decrease of -32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.45M, a decrease of -28.20% over than the figure of -$32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.62M, down -26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.47M and the low estimate is $53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.