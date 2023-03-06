An average trading volume for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) closed at $17.64 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $17.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530084 shares were traded. PLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $19 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares for $17.33 per share. The transaction valued at 34,660 led to the insider holds 56,379 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of PLAB for $37,880 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 58,379 shares after completing the transaction at $18.94 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $16.53 each. As a result, the insider received 33,060 and left with 60,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Photronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLAB traded on average about 663.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 884.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $201M. It ranges from a high estimate of $208M to a low estimate of $194M. As of the current estimate, Photronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.83M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $214M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $875M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $851M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $863M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.55M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $892.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $900M and the low estimate is $885M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.