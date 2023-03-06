An average trading volume for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $40.90 in the prior trading day, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) closed at $40.80, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1500937 shares were traded. RYAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $45.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $42.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when RYAN PATRICK G bought 86,178 shares for $39.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,375,834 led to the insider holds 6,458,771 shares of the business.

RYAN PATRICK G bought 285,058 shares of RYAN for $11,054,570 on Nov 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,415,682 shares after completing the transaction at $38.78 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, RYAN PATRICK G, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 287,625 shares for $37.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,923,930 and bolstered with 6,273,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 602.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 922.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 7.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $427.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $447.85M to a low estimate of $410.46M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.54M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.76M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $456.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $419.34M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.