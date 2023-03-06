An investigation into Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s technical aspects

The price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed at $22.65 in the last session, up 2.63% from day before closing price of $22.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340796 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TVTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 21, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,071 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

Dube Eric M sold 8,196 shares of TVTX for $182,361 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 237,150 shares after completing the transaction at $22.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, REED ELIZABETH E, who serves as the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 57,628 and left with 57,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TVTX traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 8.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.03 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.9M to a low estimate of $49.5M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.1M, an increase of 56.90% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $210.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.