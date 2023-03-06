An overall feel about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) closed at $59.04 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $59.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2708425 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on December 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Watt Darren Jeffrey sold 3,500 shares for $61.69 per share. The transaction valued at 215,915 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares of RBA for $129,633 on May 13. The Chief Customer Advoc. Officer now owns 20,764 shares after completing the transaction at $61.73 per share. On May 12, another insider, ACKLEY MATTHEW, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 87,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ritchie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $72.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBA has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 2.06M over the past ten days. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.78M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 13.50M, compared to 5.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RBA is 1.08, from 0.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $410.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $433.91M to a low estimate of $380.35M. As of the current estimate, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $359.37M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $416.75M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.