An overall feel about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $27.48, up 2.84% from its previous closing price of $26.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543363 shares were traded. SEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on May 13, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $44 from $40 previously.

On February 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

BofA/Merrill Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when CHERNOW DAVID S sold 139,550 shares for $27.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,809,715 led to the insider holds 839,550 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEM has reached a high of $30.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEM traded 505.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 727.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.89M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 7.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, SEM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.