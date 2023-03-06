Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY): Selected Notes

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) closed the day trading at $191.03 up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $189.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538898 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCTY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $294.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Sarowitz Steven I sold 15,947 shares for $198.14 per share. The transaction valued at 3,159,758 led to the insider holds 10,422,423 shares of the business.

Sarowitz Steven I sold 59,053 shares of PCTY for $12,036,975 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 10,438,370 shares after completing the transaction at $203.83 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Glenn Ryan, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $214.95 each. As a result, the insider received 268,688 and left with 23,288 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCTY traded about 406.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCTY traded about 477.85k shares per day. A total of 55.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 1.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.2 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.69 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $333.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $335M to a low estimate of $332M. As of the current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $245.97M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.17M, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $301.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.7M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.