Are analysts optimistic about Brinker International Inc.’s (NYSE:EAT) stock?

The closing price of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) was $38.69 for the day, down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $39.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815314 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 119.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $38 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $40.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,255 led to the insider holds 31,421 shares of the business.

Allen Wade sold 347 shares of EAT for $14,133 on Feb 08. The SVP, Chief Digital Officer now owns 24,763 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Allen Wade, who serves as the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 3,537 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 141,268 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $42.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.83.

Shares Statistics:

EAT traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 943.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Shares short for EAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 3.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 13.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $980.4M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.