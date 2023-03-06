Are analysts optimistic about Burlington Stores Inc.’s (NYSE:BURL) stock?

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed the day trading at $216.21 up 1.99% from the previous closing price of $212.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1460837 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $217.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BURL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $183 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when LAUB JEFFREY sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 per share. The transaction valued at 570,648 led to the insider holds 3,165 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BURL traded about 934.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BURL traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.96M. Shares short for BURL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.92 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $2.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.51B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.