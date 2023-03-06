Are analysts optimistic about Erasca Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock?

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed the day trading at $3.50 up 5.11% from the previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271841 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERAS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lim Jonathan E bought 60,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 231,420 led to the insider holds 20,256,222 shares of the business.

Bristol James Arthur bought 20,000 shares of ERAS for $82,800 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.14 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Start Valerie Denise Harding, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,400 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3737.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERAS traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERAS traded about 980.95k shares per day. A total of 120.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 10.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.44.