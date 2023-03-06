Are analysts optimistic about Owens & Minor Inc.’s (NYSE:OMI) stock?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed the day trading at $16.90 up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $16.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1520811 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $22.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares for $15.68 per share. The transaction valued at 15,680 led to the insider holds 28,000 shares of the business.

Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of OMI for $31,760 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.76 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Jochims Jeffrey T, who serves as the EVP, COO and of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $31.31 each. As a result, the insider received 250,480 and left with 195,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMI traded about 899.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMI traded about 1.82M shares per day. A total of 74.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Shares short for OMI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 5.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Dividends & Splits

OMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.01, up from 0.01 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.