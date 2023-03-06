As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) offers stability

The closing price of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) was $23.00 for the day, up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $22.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162622 shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $32.

On April 13, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares for $27.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,883 led to the insider holds 505,268 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS sold 272,097 shares of CWH for $7,497,669 on Nov 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 600,171 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bell Karin L, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 454 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,620 and left with 105,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.16.

Shares Statistics:

CWH traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.56M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 9.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.05% and a Short% of Float of 23.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, CWH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25.