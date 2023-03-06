As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) offers stability

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) closed the day trading at $27.64 up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $27.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054840 shares were traded. PACW stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $32 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when HOSLER C WILLIAM bought 3,750 shares for $26.48 per share. The transaction valued at 99,300 led to the insider holds 3,750 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P sold 17,725 shares of PACW for $428,590 on Dec 09. The CEO now owns 985,361 shares after completing the transaction at $24.18 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, WAGNER MATTHEW P, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 66,659 shares for $26.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,748,919 and left with 1,003,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PacWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $48.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACW traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACW traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 117.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.67M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 4.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Dividends & Splits

PACW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $341.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $348M to a low estimate of $327.7M. As of the current estimate, PacWest Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $329.54M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.57M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.