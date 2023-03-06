Considering Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $18.77 in the prior trading day, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed at $19.01, up 1.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169630 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On January 13, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Corbus Barclay F sold 2,334 shares for $21.15 per share. The transaction valued at 49,364 led to the insider holds 50,273 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay F sold 700 shares of OSTK for $16,268 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 49,273 shares after completing the transaction at $23.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Messing Barbara, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 450 shares for $23.24 each. As a result, the insider received 10,458 and left with 4,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 4.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

