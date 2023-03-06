How is ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACVA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at $12.22 in the last session, up 1.83% from day before closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782137 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 209,125 led to the insider holds 137,783 shares of the business.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACVA for $24,440,000 on Feb 23. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.22 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 66,828 shares for $9.08 each. As a result, the insider received 606,651 and left with 210,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $15.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACVA traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.53M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 7.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $99.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.25M to a low estimate of $97M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.18M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.04M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520M and the low estimate is $422.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.