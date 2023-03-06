How is Elme Communities’s (NYSE: ELME) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $18.32 in the prior trading day, Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $18.40, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504870 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 191.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $26.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 433.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 595.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $55.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.54M to a low estimate of $55.31M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $44.75M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.49M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.97M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $209.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.15M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $236M and the low estimate is $229.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.