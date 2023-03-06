How is Groupon Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.75 in the prior trading day, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at $6.82, up 1.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673449 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $21.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 963.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.17M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.15% and a Short% of Float of 21.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $161.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.9M to a low estimate of $158.8M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.16M, an estimated decrease of -27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.59M, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $967.11M, down -36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $647.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684M and the low estimate is $621.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.