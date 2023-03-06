I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

After finishing at $72.75 in the prior trading day, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed at $74.43, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820213 shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $95 from $90 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $72.

On September 27, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on September 27, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $82.54 per share. The transaction valued at 412,700 led to the insider holds 73,811 shares of the business.

Howard Christopher L sold 12,214 shares of ACHC for $997,517 on Aug 08. The EVP, GC and Secretary now owns 149,147 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Duckworth David M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,821 shares for $80.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,162,577 and left with 99,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $89.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 581.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 848.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.57M. Shares short for ACHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $660.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $684M to a low estimate of $651.4M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $593.48M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $673.77M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $693.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.88M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.