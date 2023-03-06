I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Magnite Inc. (MGNI).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181551 shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.74.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGNI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 22, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On August 31, 2021, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on August 31, 2021, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Evans Katie Seitz sold 78,155 shares for $10.99 per share. The transaction valued at 858,923 led to the insider holds 392,393 shares of the business.

BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 75,000 shares of MGNI for $868,486 on Nov 15. The CEO now owns 1,430,236 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lam Rachel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,500 and bolstered with 186,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $14.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGNI traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.80M, compared to 7.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $153.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.5M to a low estimate of $152M. As of the current estimate, Magnite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.1M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.81M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.44M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $513.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $511.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.5M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.95M and the low estimate is $528.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.