In spite of TechnipFMC plc’s (NYSE:FTI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, TechnipFMC plc’s stock clocked out at $15.34, down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4025391 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,800 led to the insider holds 138,545 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTI traded 5.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 444.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.76M. Shares short for FTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.81M with a Short Ratio of 15.53M, compared to 18.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.77B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.