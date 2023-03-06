In the case of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), what’s next?

The closing price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) was $93.78 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $93.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415767 shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $121 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $121.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,250,000 led to the insider holds 17,237 shares of the business.

Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 629 shares of IFF for $83,399 on Jun 01. The President, Scent now owns 8,180 shares after completing the transaction at $132.59 per share. On May 02, another insider, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who serves as the President, Scent of the company, sold 630 shares for $121.68 each. As a result, the insider received 76,658 and left with 8,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $135.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.12.

Shares Statistics:

IFF traded an average of 2.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.38M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 4.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.04, IFF has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.78 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.19B to a low estimate of $2.85B. As of the current estimate, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.76B and the low estimate is $12.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.