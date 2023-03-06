In the case of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL), what’s next?

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) closed the day trading at $7.95 down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520853 shares were traded. ONL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONL has reached a high of $18.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONL traded about 438.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONL traded about 462.64k shares per day. A total of 56.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 5.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $50.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.9M to a low estimate of $50.46M. As of the current estimate, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.53M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.14M, a decrease of -5.40% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.98M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $208.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.46M, up 161.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.1M and the low estimate is $196.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.