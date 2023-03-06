In What Direction Will Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Goes From Here?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed the day trading at $64.98 up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $64.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306065 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Dunlop A. Sinclair sold 500 shares for $65.33 per share. The transaction valued at 32,665 led to the insider holds 131,797 shares of the business.

Eisele Jeffrey sold 1,646 shares of APLS for $113,179 on Feb 23. The Chief Development Officer now owns 53,883 shares after completing the transaction at $68.76 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Lewis Karen, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,104 shares for $68.76 each. As a result, the insider received 75,911 and left with 41,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLS traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLS traded about 3.27M shares per day. A total of 110.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 9.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$2.94, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.54, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.58 and -$7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.67 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $24.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.25M to a low estimate of $19.56M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.29M, an estimated decrease of -59.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55M, an increase of 84.60% over than the figure of -$59.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.36M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297M and the low estimate is $133.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 171.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.