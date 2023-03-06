In What Direction Will Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (NYSE:CBD) Stock Goes From Here?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) closed the day trading at $2.79 up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341497 shares were traded. CBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5967.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBD traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBD traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.44M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 835.23k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CBD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.07, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 70.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.77B and the low estimate is $8.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.