In What Direction Will Flowserve Corporation’s (NYSE:FLS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) was $35.13 for the day, up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $34.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963334 shares were traded. FLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $33 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $31.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowserve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLS has reached a high of $37.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.68.

Shares Statistics:

FLS traded an average of 833.42K shares per day over the past three months and 987.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.24M. Shares short for FLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, FLS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 109.30% for FLS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $945M. As of the current estimate, Flowserve Corporation’s year-ago sales were $919.46M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $879.38M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $906M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $854M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.