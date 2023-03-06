Invest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) closed at $28.52 in the last session, up 0.64% from day before closing price of $28.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980481 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $30.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares for $27.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,461,252 led to the insider holds 101,248 shares of the business.

BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 42,663 shares of ANF for $962,733 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 53,214 shares after completing the transaction at $22.57 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, GREENLEES MICHAEL E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $18.17 each. As a result, the insider received 27,255 and left with 9,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 528.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 29.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $38.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANF traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Shares short for ANF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $795.33M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $824.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756.09M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.