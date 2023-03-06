Invest in MannKind Corporation (MNKD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $4.81 in the prior trading day, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed at $4.87, up 1.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2911954 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNKD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2021, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.50.

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2019, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 52,748 led to the insider holds 2,040,128 shares of the business.

Thomson David sold 7,000 shares of MNKD for $25,690 on Aug 29. The EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary now owns 726,035 shares after completing the transaction at $3.67 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Galindo Alejandro, who serves as the EVP Endocrine Business Unit of the company, sold 4,615 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider received 17,771 and left with 777,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1849.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 263.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.32M with a Short Ratio of 34.57M, compared to 29.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $35.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.4M to a low estimate of $33.2M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.52M, an estimated increase of 183.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.44M, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.25M and the low estimate is $149.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.