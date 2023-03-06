Invest in Toast Inc. (TOST) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $18.25 in the prior trading day, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $18.80, up 3.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4672127 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 21, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

On February 17, 2023, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $23.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Comparato Christopher P sold 128,947 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,461,340 led to the insider holds 386,841 shares of the business.

Comparato Christopher P sold 33,333 shares of TOST for $636,294 on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 143,228 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Matlock James Michael, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 359 shares for $25.59 each. As a result, the insider received 9,188 and left with 35,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 518.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.93M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 19.71M, compared to 18.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $743.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $769.01M to a low estimate of $622M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $512M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.77M, an increase of 40.30% less than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $777.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.