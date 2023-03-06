Investing in Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) closed at $15.26 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $15.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787051 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hercules Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Bluestein Scott sold 100,000 shares for $14.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,416,000 led to the insider holds 946,621 shares of the business.

Loo Wade bought 24 shares of HTGC for $375 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 3,493 shares after completing the transaction at $15.63 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Loo Wade, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 57 shares for $15.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 891 and bolstered with 3,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTGC has traded an average of 910.21K shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 130.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 7.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HTGC is 1.56, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.64.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.14M to a low estimate of $85.4M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.47M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.79M, an increase of 43.90% over than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.58M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423M and the low estimate is $366.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.