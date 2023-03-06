Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.08, up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $15.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955749 shares were traded. SBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Spinks Mark Gregory sold 35,456 shares for $17.18 per share. The transaction valued at 609,134 led to the insider holds 38,313 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBH traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.51M. Shares short for SBH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 9.09M, compared to 8.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.58% and a Short% of Float of 18.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $886.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $887.7M to a low estimate of $886.2M. As of the current estimate, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $911.39M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.14M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $944.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.83B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.