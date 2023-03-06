Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.88, up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3582350 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDOC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Murthy Mala sold 7,605 shares for $25.36 per share. The transaction valued at 192,878 led to the insider holds 33,165 shares of the business.

Vandervoort Adam C sold 3,877 shares of TDOC for $98,328 on Mar 02. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY now owns 15,629 shares after completing the transaction at $25.36 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Verstraete Stephany, who serves as the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of the company, sold 2,254 shares for $25.36 each. As a result, the insider received 57,166 and left with 35,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $77.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDOC traded 4.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.66M with a Short Ratio of 27.89M, compared to 28.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.32% and a Short% of Float of 20.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$61.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$58.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$2.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $633.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.69M to a low estimate of $625.82M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.24M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $642.43M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $667.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $465.32M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.