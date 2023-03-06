Investing in Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at $12.48 up 2.63% from its previous closing price of $12.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185394 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warby Parker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $26 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 9,512 shares for $17.01 per share. The transaction valued at 161,798 led to the insider holds 11,035,909 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 566,382 shares of WRBY for $9,782,370 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 11,045,421 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,300 shares for $17.02 each. As a result, the insider received 481,770 and left with 11,611,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $36.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WRBY has traded an average of 955.73K shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 115.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.56M, compared to 13.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.23% and a Short% of Float of 53.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $142.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $141M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.89M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.63M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $597.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $669.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685.9M and the low estimate is $649.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.