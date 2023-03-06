Is Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) closed at $62.57 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $61.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518075 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

On February 22, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when McBride Suzanne E. sold 4,669 shares for $60.65 per share. The transaction valued at 283,175 led to the insider holds 135,091 shares of the business.

Canfield Thomas C sold 10,036 shares of IRDM for $612,497 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 190,587 shares after completing the transaction at $61.03 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $62.84 each. As a result, the insider received 2,199,494 and left with 246,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 933.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 250.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 93.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $65.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRDM traded on average about 626.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $174.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.49M to a low estimate of $168.18M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.89M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.87M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.13M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.5M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $753.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $779.24M and the low estimate is $726.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.