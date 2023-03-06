Is this a Prime Time To acquire eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) stock

The price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed at $12.35 in the last session, up 4.22% from day before closing price of $11.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035961 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares for $14.83 per share. The transaction valued at 890,076 led to the insider holds 27,224,043 shares of the business.

SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares of EXPI for $783,048 on Jan 19. The 10% Owner now owns 27,284,043 shares after completing the transaction at $13.05 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, SANFORD PENNY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 52,657 shares for $12.49 each. As a result, the insider received 657,833 and left with 27,344,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $27.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPI traded on average about 955.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.51M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 12.68M, compared to 14.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPI is 0.18, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 164.60% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.