Is this a Prime Time To acquire Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) stock

The price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) closed at $91.28 in the last session, up 3.27% from day before closing price of $88.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912741 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $88.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares for $91.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,790,838 led to the insider holds 23,674 shares of the business.

Christopherson David Victor sold 4,000 shares of FND for $368,000 on Feb 28. The EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 56,527 shares after completing the transaction at $92.00 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Sullivan Richard L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $91.94 each. As a result, the insider received 159,423 and left with 9,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $104.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FND traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Shares short for FND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 12.01M, compared to 12.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.34M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.