It’s a good day to be an Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2718449 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLK traded 943.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.95M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.98M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.78 and -$5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.15. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$2.52.