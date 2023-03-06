It’s a good day to be an The Allstate Corporation (ALL) shareholder

In the latest session, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) closed at $128.13 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $126.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1592342 shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Allstate Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On October 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $136 to $158.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Merten Jesse E sold 29,451 shares for $134.18 per share. The transaction valued at 3,951,588 led to the insider holds 16,668 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares of ALL for $2,773,017 on Jan 03. The President, Enterprise Services now owns 82,270 shares after completing the transaction at $137.00 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Gupta Suren, who serves as the President, Enterprise Services of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $135.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,410,200 and left with 82,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $144.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALL has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.63M over the past ten days. A total of 264.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.64M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALL is 3.56, from 2.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14.