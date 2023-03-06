It’s an appealing income play to consider Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

After finishing at $57.75 in the prior trading day, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) closed at $58.84, up 1.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1424707 shares were traded. BKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 738.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $80.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $71.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has reached a high of $79.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 930.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.82M. Insiders hold about 3.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BKI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $387.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $396.45M to a low estimate of $381.7M. As of the current estimate, Black Knight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.2M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.