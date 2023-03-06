It’s an appealing income play to consider Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

The price of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed at $106.00 in the last session, up 2.81% from day before closing price of $103.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2626950 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $81 from $91 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $128.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Sharp Christopher sold 4,235 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 508,200 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lee Jeannie sold 1,000 shares of DLR for $115,000 on Feb 01. The EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 10,975 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $111.01 each. As a result, the insider received 111,010 and left with 11,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 82.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $153.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLR traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.20M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.11M, compared to 9.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DLR is 4.88, which was 4.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 17 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.53B and the low estimate is $4.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.